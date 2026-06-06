Victor Wembanyama drew the weakest technical foul on Mitchell Robinson

Victor Wembanyama seemingly had the referees feeling starstruck during Game 2.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs met the New York Knicks on Friday for the second game of the 2026 NBA Finals. In the second quarter at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Wembanyama managed to draw an extremely weak technical foul on Knicks counterpart Mitchell Robinson .

The two seven-footers were jostling for position ahead of an inbounds pass and got into a bit of a pushing match. Referee Josh Tiven (No. 58) then stepped in and called a technical foul … on only Robinson.

Here is the video of the play.

Technical foul on Mitchell Robinson…pic.twitter.com/y3yEbjb7np — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 6, 2026

Common sense would seemingly suggest that a double foul be called on that play or else no foul at all. For only Robinson to be punished with a technical foul when Wembanyama was giving him the exact same level of contact there looked very questionable in the eyes of fans.

Wembanyama would go on to make the ensuing technical foul free throw but finished the first half with seven points on just 2/4 shooting as the Spurs went into halftime trailing the Knicks by a 56-52 score. This is not the first time this postseason though that Wembanyama has been able to draw an extremely weak T on a rival big man.