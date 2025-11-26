Andre Drummond square ups to fight Wendell Carter Jr. during game

Andre Drummond and Wendell Carter Jr. gave us a Darryl Dawkins-Maurice Lucas moment in Tuesday’s game.

Drummond and the Philadephia 76ers faced off against Carter and the Orlando Magic for an NBA Cup game at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. During the second quarter, Carter got tangled up with Drummond while he was about to set a ball screen for Magic teammate Desmond Bane.

As a result, Drummond suddenly squared up to fight Carter, raising his fists and getting into a fighting stance. Carter was not really having it though and appeared to just scoff at Drummond before teammates on both sides intervened.

Orlando guard Jalen Suggs then escalated the situation by running in to shove Drummond. Here is the video of the incident.

Andre Drummond squares up vs. Wendell Carter.



pic.twitter.com/rYZDa0LAdX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 26, 2025

After an official review, Drummond and Carter were hit with double technical fouls. Meanwhile, Bane and 76ers forward Jabari Walker also received technical fouls for their respective roles in the dust-up.

Suggs got the worst of the punishment though. He ended up with two technical fouls and an ejection for coming in to shove Drummond.

Squaring up was likely a frustration move on Drummond’s part as the 76ers were down a whole bunch to the Magic at the time of the incident (82-58). But Drummond is never afraid to beef with opposing big men and also had an episode last season with San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama.