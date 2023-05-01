Andrew Wiggins shares message from Steph Curry that gave him ‘chills’

Stephen Curry showed on Sunday that he is still capable of carrying the Golden State Warriors to victory on the biggest stage. It turns out his massive performance was just his way of delivering on a promise he made to his teammates.

Curry scored 50 points in his team’s Game 7 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The day before, Curry did something he has not done many times throughout his career. The 35-year-old stood up in front of his teammates and delivered a fiery speech, and it is one that clearly resonated throughout the locker room.

Gary Payton II said after Game 7 that Curry is “usually quiet,” which is one reason his speech was taken so seriously. Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania of The Athletic were told by sources that Curry’s message seemed to be directed in part at players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, who have not been thrilled with their roles.

Curry reportedly promised his teammates he would deliver in the win-or-go-home game if they all bought in. Andrew Wiggins and others said it was one of the best speeches they have ever heard.

“It gave me chills,” Wiggins said. “No. 30, he’s different, man.”

Curry shot 20/38 and made seven three-pointers in the win. His 50 points were the most ever scored by a player in Game 7. As he has done many times in the past, the former MVP refused to let his team lose. Curry also let the Kings know about it after he almost single-handedly sent them packing.

With the win, the Warriors set up a date with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Both Curry and LeBron James are reminding the rest of the NBA that they are not done yet.