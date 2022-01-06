Anthony Edwards makes bold prediction about Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, who is already one of the most quotable young stars in the NBA, is adding yet another one to his list of hits.

Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Thunder on Wednesday night for their second straight win. After the game, Edwards, who scored a game-high 22 points, made a bold prediction about his team.

“We are going to the playoffs,” he declared, per Wolves writer Dane Moore.

While you have to love Edwards’ confidence here, the Wolves have an uphill climb to make good on his prediction. They are still just 18-20 on the season and are a bottom-seven offense in the NBA (per ESPN’s efficiency rankings). Minnesota has also made just one playoff appearance since 2004 (a first-round exit in 2018).

But the Western Conference is much weaker this season than we have seen in the past. The Wolves are actually just 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 6 seed, a slot that would clinch the playoffs outright and avoid the play-in tournament.

Edwards and his extensive highlight reel have helped Minnesota become one of the more entertaining teams in the league. Now he firmly believes that they will be taking their high-flying act to the postseason as well.

