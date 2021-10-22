Ben Simmons selling his Philadelphia area house

We already knew that Ben Simmons wanted out of Philadelphia. Now we know that he no longer wants to own his huge mansion nearby.

Simmons’ Philadelphia-area house was listed for sale on Wednesday. The home is located in Moorestown, NJ, just east of Philly. It is listed for a dollar under $5 million.

The house is huge and includes numerous custom features. It has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and over 10,000 square feet of living space. The property is 1.78 acres.

Simmons appears to have bought the custom house for $2.275 million in Dec. 2019. There is a cement area on the side that includes a basketball hoop. There is also a gaming room, as well as a theater with a fish tank.

That’s a pretty nice house if you can afford it.

Simmons’ saga has been receiving attention across the NBA the last month or so. He reportedly decided after the way last season ended that he no longer wants to play for the 76ers. They likely want to trade him but are hoping he will play nice so they can get a decent trade return. Simmons was recently suspended by the Sixers over his behavior.

