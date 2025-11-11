Brandon Ingram gets disciplined by NBA over water bottle tantrum

Brandon Ingram threw a costly tantrum over the weekend.

The NBA announced on Monday that they have fined the Toronto Raptors forward Ingram a sum of $25,000. The league’s release noted that the reason for the fine was Ingram “forcibly throwing his water bottle to the floor while on the bench” during his team’s game on Saturday.

Additionally, the NBA mentioned that the water bottle “made contact with a game attendant” and “caused a game delay to dry the court.”

The incident in question occurred during Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. In the third quarter of Toronto’s eventual 130-120 loss, Ingram, who finished up with 21 points on 7/17 shooting, was called for a foul on a Trendon Watford drive. Ingram was also then whistled for a delay-of-game violation as he was walking off the court to sub out of the contest.

Ingram, who was handed a water bottle on the bench, proceeded to slam the bottle down, striking a nearby staffer and causing water to splash on cameramen and nearby teammates too. You can see the video of the incident here.

The former All-Star Ingram is now 28 years old and in his 10th NBA season, averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a game in the early going of his first full season for the 5-5 Raptors. But that incident of immaturity against the 76ers on Saturday will cost Ingram when it comes to both his reputation and his wallet.