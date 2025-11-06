Bronny James gets the meme treatment after being bullied by Victor Wembanyama

6-foot-2 Bronny James going up against 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama went just about how you might expect it to.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. During the contest, the Lakers guard Bronny had a very (very) bad time attempting to defend the Spurs star Wembanyama.

In the second quarter, Bronny was knocked on his backside in an effort to contain Wembanyama off a switch (with Wembanyama proceeding to hit the ensuing jumper to boot).

Bronny James just tried to take a charge on Victor Wembanyamapic.twitter.com/PmMsrUit5N — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 6, 2025

Then later in the same quarter, Wembanyama drove to the basket from the corner and threw down a thunderous dunk (with Bronny making an ill-advised late attempt to jump with Wembanyama).

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA OVER BRONNY JAMES







pic.twitter.com/JDuqOIaZtY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 6, 2025

Bronny ended up getting the meme treatment online over the unfortunate bullying session. Take a look.

Lmaooo now Victor why you do that to Bronny in front of his dad pic.twitter.com/37fRCJLk5n — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) November 6, 2025

Wemby seeing Bronny guard him pic.twitter.com/84GYfbsOQ3 — mir.i.am (@moll11y) November 6, 2025

Appreciate the attempt there, Bronny pic.twitter.com/0uwuT7haXC — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 6, 2025

Bronny, 21, is now in his second NBA season while Wembanyama, also 21, is now in his third. But like just about every other defender in the league, Bronny did not even stand the slightest chance there against San Antonio’s resident extraterrestrial.

On the bright side for Bronny, at least he was actually on the court as he has been getting run lately with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Bronny’s father LeBron James all missing time at various points this season with injury. But some have ripped Bronny as “soft” over his play this year, and going up against the single biggest mismatch in the NBA right now in Wembanyama was never going to help Bronny’s case either.