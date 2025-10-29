Former Laker rips Bronny James as ‘soft’

Bronny James officially has a detractor in one of the most notorious Los Angeles Lakers of all-time.

Retired ex-Lakers big man Kwame Brown went on a rant this week against the current Lakers guard Bronny. In a video feature, Brown was breaking down some film of the Lakers’ previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers (during which Bronny received extended run due to injuries elsewhere on the roster).

Brown specifically zeroed in on one particular defensive sequence during the game where he felt that Bronny should have taken a charge.

“Bronny, you’re in a great position to take a charge,” said Brown. “Bronny, where the heck is you going? This is what happens when a kid is a gold ticket. Imma dub Bronny ‘The Golden Ticket.’ This boy don’t want to be touched. Charmin tissue soft.

“[It’s his] second year in the league,” Brown added. “Should be as strong as an ox. Should be the most viable and vibrant young man. What the hell are you doing sliding out of the way of contact [for]? Don’t you know this is basketball? … Oh my goodness, this is The King’s son? Have your a– a king’s ransom, Lord have mercy.”

Here is the full video of Brown’s rant (but watch out for the bad language).

Bronny, now 21 years old, earned 20 total minutes on Monday against the Blazers but went scoreless on 0/2 shooting (adding three rebounds and three assists). With his offensive game still majorly lacking, defense should be Bronny’s calling card in the NBA. But clearly, Brown feels that the second-year guard still has a lot of work to do in that regard.

At least Brown’s criticism was exclusively based on legitimate game tape of Bronny. But at the same time, perhaps we should take Brown’s opinion with a grain of salt. The former No. 1 overall pick Brown is known as one of the greatest draft busts of all-time and never misses an opportunity these days to clown on current NBA players.