Charles Barkley made a very unfortunate mistake about the Knicks

There is no Freudian slip quite like a Charles Barkley Freudian slip.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley made an extremely unfortunate mistake during Saturday night’s edition of “Inside the NBA” on ESPN. Barkley was speaking about the New York Knicks, who won on Saturday against the Houston Rockets by a final score of 108-106 at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

During the discussion, Barkley accidentally called the team the “D–ks” instead of the “Knicks.” Here is the video of the hilarious moment (which left co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith in stitches).

Charles Barkley discussing the Knicks tonight:



“The di*ks, to me, their offense got stagnant…”



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)pic.twitter.com/HlmjYF8B4C — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 22, 2026

Barkley, 63, deserves some credit for just rolling with the punches there and continuing to make his point. However, O’Neal and Smith made absolutely sure that Barkley did not get away with that one unscathed.

The (ahem) Knicks improved to 36-21 with the victory. They now sit at third in the Eastern Conference and are just one game back of the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics.

Part of Barkley’s appeal has always been how unpolished and candid he is on the air. However, Saturday’s mistake about the Knicks came just one day after Barkley also awkwardly hated on the Los Angeles Lakers while Austin Reaves was listening.