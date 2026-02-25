Jayson Tatum takes significant step toward returning

The chances of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum playing this season appear to be on the rise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed on “NBA Today” Wednesday that Tatum has been a “full go” in five-on-five scrimmages as he continues to rehab from his torn Achilles. While Charania did not give any solid return date for Tatum, the implication is that he has a real chance to play soon.

Shams on ESPN right now:



“Jayson Tatum has been a full go in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the Celtics.” pic.twitter.com/WXLtZLx0uk — jb (@lockedupjb) February 25, 2026

The buzz around Tatum has been positive for a while, even though the Celtics are being quite tight-lipped about his status and progress. This latest report will give Celtics fans even more encouragement that Tatum’s return might be in the cards.

Part of the reason Tatum might have any incentive to return at all is how well the Celtics have done despite his absence. They enter play Wednesday at 38-19, good enough for second in the Eastern Conference. The team was expected to struggle this season without Tatum, but they suddenly look capable of a deep playoff run, even without him.

The NBA’s television schedule has led some to wonder if the Celtics — or even the league — might have a specific return date in mind for the six-time All-Star to make his season debut.