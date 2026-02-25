LeBron James reacts to Luka Doncic’s befuddling decision against the Magic

Luka Doncic is used to clutch situations, but his killer instinct seemingly did not show up in Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

With the Los Angeles Lakers down a point, Doncic had a chance to win it for his team with one shot, but decided not to pull the trigger despite being open from deep with seconds remaining in regulation.

Instead, Doncic took a dribble and passed the ball to LeBron James, who put up a desperate jumper that did not find its target as time expired, resulting in a 110-109 loss for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Here’s how that play transpired.

LUKA DONCIC PASSED UP AN OPEN GAME-WINNING THREE ATTEMPT & DISHED IT TO LEBRON JAMES WHO MISSED THE FADING THREE!



Magic beat Lakers, 110-109!



Thoughts on the Lakers' final possession?

Doncic’s hesitation to take that shot left many confused. While he got the ball around four feet from the 3-point line, it was still within his range.

That’s not to mention the urgency of the situation. Given the circumstances, it was the best opportunity for the Lakers to win the game, and Doncic simply failed to deliver, as Los Angeles settled for James’ much more difficult attempt.

Following the game, LeBron James shared his perspective on the doomed final play.

“I mean, obviously, you have to ask Luka what he saw on there, but I thought he had a good look,” James told reporters. “And it looked like he kind of just lost his balance. Didn’t have a rhythm with the ball. Whatever the case may be. And it kind of allowed [Magic defender] to get back in front of him.”

LeBron James on the Lakers' final inbounds play to Luka Doncic: "I'm not sure. Obviously you'll have to ask Luka what he saw on that. I thought he had a good look… I was kinda off balance when he gave it to me. I thought he had a great look"



Via: https://t.co/GPx5b66Cms pic.twitter.com/SRiBaPcFYW — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 25, 2026

Luka Doncic might have hesitated to launch a shot in that moment because he was shooting poorly from the field all game long. He finished with 22 points but went 8-for-24 from the field and 2-for-10 from deep. Still, that situation wasn’t exactly an ideal time to pass up a shot, regardless of the night he was having.

The Lakers will look to snap their two-game losing skid on Thursday, when they visit the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.