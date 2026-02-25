Chris Bosh shares details about his frightening health incident

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh relayed details about a major health scare he dealt with recently.

In a video posted to social media, Bosh revealed that he was getting ready for dinner when he felt a numbing sensation in his leg. He proceeded to pass out, and when he woke up, he was “covered in my own blood.”

“I’m lucky. I came back. It was just darkness. It wasn’t anything else,” Bosh said. “I have no recollection. I have no memory other than coming back here.”

Bosh was sporting a visible black eye in the video, which he said he did not attempt to cover intentionally to drive home how serious the situation was.

“It was a scary thing, and it came fast,” Bosh said. “It made me really have a different outlook on life, and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, and how we live our lives.”

Some things change you overnight. I wrote about my experience. pic.twitter.com/d8tYNsnvx5 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) February 25, 2026

Bosh’s NBA career was ended prematurely and against his wishes by a blood clotting condition. The former Miami Heat star did not explicitly reveal what the connection was between this health scare and his history of clotting problems.

Bosh played 13 NBA seasons and won two titles with the Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for his career in 2021.