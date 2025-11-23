JJ Redick has savage message about Chris Paul’s retirement

JJ Redick had a playfully savage message when asked to speak about Chris Paul’s looming retirement.

News broke Saturday that Paul plans to retire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Redick, who played with Paul on the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons, fielded questions on Saturday about his former teammate.

When asked about Paul’s “legacy,” Redick very sternly said that he hopes the All-NBA point guard remains ringless to end his career.

“I hope he doesn’t win an NBA championship,” Redick said. “Because that would mean the Clippers win an NBA championship and we don’t.

Redick was likely being a bit facetious with his response. But given his competitive nature, the Los Angeles Lakers coach was probably at least half-serious. Redick followed his dig at Paul with some major praise.

“To me, he’s he ultimate winner. … There’s guys that have won championships that I wouldn’t say are winning players, and there’s guys that have never won a championship that, to me, are the ultimate winners. That’s who Chris Paul is, he’s the ultimate winner,” Redick added.

The announcement was made just as Paul’s Clippers were in his home state of North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets. CP3 commemorated the occasion with a pretty awesome clip showcasing his career from start to (almost) finish.

Paul is in the midst of his 21st season in the NBA. The accolades CP3 tallied across his first two decades in the league make him a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The 40-year-old was named to 11 All-NBA teams and nine All-Defensive teams, while being a top-5 MVP finalist in five different seasons. He was a six-time steals leader and five-time assists leader, with career averages of 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.2 steals.

Despite never winning a championship ring, Paul was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary team as one of the 75 best players in NBA history.