Chris Paul reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 Eastern Conference team

Chris Paul has surprisingly never played a game for an Eastern Conference team in his 19-year career, but that could all change this year.

Matt Moore of Action Network reported this weekend that the Orlando Magic are showing interest in Paul ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Moore also mentions Kyle Lowry, a candidate for a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, as another point guard Orlando is interested in.

The Magic are firmly in the playoff hunt right now at 26-23 (which is eighth in the East). But one of the biggest weaknesses of their roster construction is the lack of true playmakers and steady veteran hands running the offense. Orlando’s current backcourt rotation of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony features more scorers and defenders than true point guards. In fact, the team’s two leading assist men this season are forwards (Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner).

The 38-year-old Paul, a 12-time All-Star, is looking like a likelier candidate by the day for the floundering 21-24 Warriors. Though Paul is nursing a troubling injury at the moment, he is on a non-guaranteed deal for next season and might be the guy for the postseason-starved Magic to take a gamble on for the rest of the year.