CJ McCollum replacing Chris Paul as NBPA president

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum reportedly has a big new role.

According to multiple reports, McCollum was elected as the new president of the National Basketball Players Association, succeeding Chris Paul. Paul served two terms in the role, but Marc Stein of the New York Times had reported he was unlikely to run for a third term despite being eligible to do so.

McCollum had previously been the vice president of the union’s executive committee. His term will be for four years. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire in 2024 at the latest, he’ll have a significant role in shaping the league going forward.

NBPA president has been a significant job in recent years as well. Between navigating the league’s 2020 bubble setup, working on key social justice measures, and other somewhat controversial league matters, Paul had been very visible in his role as union president. McCollum will probably have to be as well.