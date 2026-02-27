Clint Capela fires back at Deandre Ayton

Clint Capela was not a fan of a catching a stray this week from Deandre Ayton.

The Los Angeles Lakers center Ayton went viral after Wednesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic over a shady comment that he made referencing Capela. Ayton, apparently unhappy about his role on offense with the Lakers, made a loud comment in the locker room in which he said “I’m not no Clint Capela!”

On Thursday, the Houston Rockets center Capela got wind of Ayton’s remark and decided to fire back. He quote-posted a graphic of Ayton’s comment to his Instagram Story and included a shady caption of his own.

“U got 2 of the best floor general[s] in the game my dawg Lockinnn,” said Capela along with laughing-face emojis.

The former No. 1 overall pick Ayton feels that there is more to his game than simply catching lobs at the rim, which Capela has been one of the best in the NBA at doing over the last several years. But Capela’s retort is that Ayton is playing with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, so any offensive woes are probably Ayton’s own fault.

In any case, the Lakers went on to lose on Thursday as well to the Phoenix Suns, falling by a final score of 111-108 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Ayton finished that game with a hapless two points on 1/3 shooting and four rebounds, continuing on what has been a rough debut season for him in L.A. from the very start.