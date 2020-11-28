Daryl Morey has incredibly high praise for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons

There have been some questions about whether Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will fit with new team president Daryl Morey’s vision for the Philadelphia 76ers. Some comments he made on Friday should help answer that question.

Morey participated in an “Ask Me Anything” session with members of the Sixers’ Reddit page, and was asked what he saw in Embiid and Simmons that made him want to sign on with the organization. His answer made clear that he has huge respect for their talent, and even said there is precedent for them becoming all-time greats.

“Both Ben (24) and Joel (26) are superstar players in the peak of their prime,” Morey wrote. “It is actually very rare to find examples where this is the case and it usually leads to something special. If you compare Ben and Joel to historic comparable players there is obviously no perfect comparison for either but both have a high probability to be in the top players of all time given how they have started and their age.”

It certainly doesn’t sound like either Embiid or Simmons will be going anywhere with praise like that. It’s not the first time Morey has spoken effusively about Embiid, either.

Morey and coach Doc Rivers will have to make the fit work. Simmons infamously lacks range on his jumper, while there are questions about Embiid’s commitment. Morey will ultimately bet on the talent.