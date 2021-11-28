DeMarcus Cousins unexpectedly lands deal with top contender

Sound the alarm because Boogie is officially back.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Cousins put up 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last year between the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers. He had gone unsigned through the first month of the new NBA season, and it did not look like Cousins would be back in the league this year.

The defending champion Bucks have been forced to downsize this season with usual starting center Brook Lopez still out due to a lingering back issue. Cousins will give them some added depth in the frontcourt, and signing in Milwaukee also reunites him with an old New Orleans Pelicans teammate.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports