Dillon Brooks suspended by NBA after picking up 18th technical foul

March 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dillon Brooks in a jersey

Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Wednesday’s game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season.

NBA rules say that a player or coach is automatically suspended one game if they are called for 16 technical fouls in a season. The player or coach is suspended one game for every two additional technical fouls they incur thereafter.

Brooks was called for a tech after taunting the Dallas Mavericks’ bench following a dunk in the third quarter of his team’s win on Monday.

Brooks was also suspended in early February for his groin shot on Donovan Mitchell. Brooks was recently fined for an incident with a cameraman during a game last week.

The Grizzlies guard is certainly positioning himself as a Draymond Green knockoff with his techs and fines.

