Dillon Brooks suspended by NBA after picking up 18th technical foul

Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Wednesday’s game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season.

NBA rules say that a player or coach is automatically suspended one game if they are called for 16 technical fouls in a season. The player or coach is suspended one game for every two additional technical fouls they incur thereafter.

Brooks was called for a tech after taunting the Dallas Mavericks’ bench following a dunk in the third quarter of his team’s win on Monday.

Dillon Brooks received his 18TH TECH of the season for taunting Mavs bench after this dunk 😨 He could be suspended Wednesday if not rescinded pic.twitter.com/puo16oYPbp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

Brooks was also suspended in early February for his groin shot on Donovan Mitchell. Brooks was recently fined for an incident with a cameraman during a game last week.

The Grizzlies guard is certainly positioning himself as a Draymond Green knockoff with his techs and fines.