Doc Rivers comments on the Bucks’ sudden success without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Doc Rivers coaching the Bucks
Feb 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are finding success even without their MVP.

On Wednesday, the Bucks scored a 118-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., collecting their second win in a row and eighth over their last 10 outings.

In other words, Milwaukee is now one of the hottest teams in the league despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has not seen action since Jan. 23 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks finding their footing without “The Greek Freak” has given the team a huge confidence booster.

“It makes you feel like you can win, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the win against the Cavs, via ESPN Milwaukee. “I said that when we were losing, when you lose a bunch of games in a row and the game is just tight, you start thinking about losing.”

Rivers also said that the Bucks had the belief that they were going to take down Cleveland, even with Antetokounmpo not in uniform.

“It’s human nature, and it’s the same as tonight,” Rivers continued. “We felt like we’re gonna win this game somehow, you can feel that. And 8 out of 10 is phenomenal, but this group with no Giannis, you take that all day.”

The Cavs were shorthanded as well against the Bucks, with James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley all sidelined, but Milwaukee will take a win anyway they can.

Thanks to their recent surge, the Bucks have moved up to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They can improve their 26-31 record on Friday at home against the New York Knicks.

