Donald Trump’s status for Knicks-Spurs Game 4 revealed

The star power in the crowd for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is expected to be short a president.

President Donald Trump was in attendance for Game 3 of the New York Knicks - San Antonio Spurs clash at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. That’s not expected to be the case for Game 4.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Trump “will not be attending” a second consecutive NBA Finals game. The news comes after Trump stated he was considering going to both Knicks home contests. There’s reportedly no word yet on whether Trump would attend a Game 6 if the Spurs win at least one of the next two games.

Trump appeared to rank far below Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Timothee Chalamet in terms of popularity among Knicks fans in the stands for Game 3. The Knicks faithful booed Trump heavily when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

Trump was seated next to his granddaughter, Kai Trump, and Knicks owner James Dolan, who invited the president to attend.

Regardless of where Knicks fans lie on the political spectrum, the presidential absence should make things easier for anyone looking to cheer on the team in Game 4. New York City cancelled several watch parties and heightened security measures to accommodate Trump.

The Knicks lost their first game of the NBA Finals in a 115-111 contest, continuing a trend plaguing the home team when Trump attends sporting events.