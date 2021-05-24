Donovan Mitchell delivers great quote about his frustration with Jazz

The Utah Jazz reportedly blindsided Donovan Mitchell when they held him out of Sunday’s playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the two-time All-Star says he is ready to move forward.

The Jazz announced on Monday that Mitchell will play in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The announcement came not long after ESPN reported that Mitchell is furious with the team for not allowing him to play in the first game of the series. When asked about that report, Mitchell confirmed that he felt he should have played. He also delivered a great quote about moving on from the situation.

Donovan Mitchell readily admits he was upset and frustrated by being held out of Game 1. He firmly believes he should have played, but he's ready to move on. "Excuse my language, but we've got s— to handle." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 24, 2021

Mitchell has not played since spraining his ankle on April 16. He has reportedly been frustrated with the Jazz throughout his rehab and began working with his own personal training staff a while back.

You could tell by the reactions of some Jazz players on Sunday that the assumption was Mitchell would play. It’s unclear why the Jazz felt he wasn’t ready.

Mitchell averaged 26.4 points 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. He’ll try to help the Jazz avoid dropping a crucial second game against Memphis.