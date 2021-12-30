 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 30, 2021

Draymond Green sounds off on latest NBA postponement

December 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Draymond Green during practice

Draymond Green is the latest NBA player to criticize the NBA’s handling of COVID positives and postponed games.

The Golden State Warriors’ scheduled game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed Thursday due to COVID issues among the Nuggets. The postponement comes despite the fact that the NBA recently adjusted rules to allow teams to sign extra players to replace those placed in health and safety protocols.

After the postponement was announced, Green voiced his frustration with the league on social media. In a series of tweets, Green questioned why the Warriors had to play against Denver with players sidelined, but the Nuggets’ issues led to a postponement.

The Nuggets beat the Warriors 89-86 on Tuesday, a game Golden State played without Green and Jordan Poole. The Warriors still would have been without Green Thursday had the game been played, but were poised to get Poole back against the shorthanded Nuggets.

Green’s point is similar to one another NBA star hinted at recently. Almost every team is playing through COVID issues. Players are fine with that, but they will not like it when some teams have games postponed while other teams play on.

Ultimately, Green has a point, but the league would as well. The Nuggets needed eight players to play, and there is not really an alternative to postponing if they could not get replacements signed and through protocols in time to play.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus