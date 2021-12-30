Draymond Green sounds off on latest NBA postponement

Draymond Green is the latest NBA player to criticize the NBA’s handling of COVID positives and postponed games.

The Golden State Warriors’ scheduled game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed Thursday due to COVID issues among the Nuggets. The postponement comes despite the fact that the NBA recently adjusted rules to allow teams to sign extra players to replace those placed in health and safety protocols.

After the postponement was announced, Green voiced his frustration with the league on social media. In a series of tweets, Green questioned why the Warriors had to play against Denver with players sidelined, but the Nuggets’ issues led to a postponement.

How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 30, 2021

So when the game is rescheduled(which will probably take a day away from our “break”), we wil play them at full strength… But they got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength, only two days ago??? Let’s make it make some sense here. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 30, 2021

Not to mention, this will more than likely add a back to back to our schedule, which is also advantage Denver. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 30, 2021

The Nuggets beat the Warriors 89-86 on Tuesday, a game Golden State played without Green and Jordan Poole. The Warriors still would have been without Green Thursday had the game been played, but were poised to get Poole back against the shorthanded Nuggets.

Green’s point is similar to one another NBA star hinted at recently. Almost every team is playing through COVID issues. Players are fine with that, but they will not like it when some teams have games postponed while other teams play on.

Ultimately, Green has a point, but the league would as well. The Nuggets needed eight players to play, and there is not really an alternative to postponing if they could not get replacements signed and through protocols in time to play.