Evan Fournier shares key to on-court success once NBA restarts

Don’t count on NBA players being completely sharp out of the gates once the league restarts, and they know it, too.

The reality is that success in the abbreviated eight-game pre-playoff schedule may be predicated on who’s in the best shape. Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier made clear how much of a priority that is out of the gates.

“I think what’s going to help us the most is just being in better shape than the guys we’re going to play against,” Fournier said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “I think that’s what it’s going to come down to. How fast can you get in shape? And how fast can you get together as a team? That’s what’s going to make the difference.”

This is especially true for teams like the Magic, who will be playing for a playoff spot. A team like the Milwaukee Bucks can focus more on getting comfortable in the environment, as they have just about wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

While there will be a training camp, any formal scrimmages have been prohibited by the NBA since March. That’s why rumored secret workouts could provide an early advantage that might be construed as unfair by those who have followed the rules.