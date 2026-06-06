Stephen A. Smith issues plea to Trump ahead of Knicks Finals game

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith urged President Donald Trump to skip Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, citing concerns over added chaos in an already frenzied environment.

“He’s coming to Game 3 of the Finals, and I don’t want him there,” Smith said on his radio show. “It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

Smith emphasized the historic magnitude of the Knicks’ first home Finals game in 27 years, predicting unprecedented crowds, traffic gridlock, and security demands in Midtown Manhattan. He illustrated his point by saying he would deliver the same message to former President Barack Obama.

“If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, ‘Stay home.’ Stay at the White House,” Smith said. “I have been covering sports for over 30 years. And I’m telling you right now, come Monday, for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, I expect to see an environment I have never seen in my entire career covering sports.”

Trump, a long-time Knicks supporter and New York native, is expected to attend Monday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs after an invitation from owner James Dolan. The Knicks lead the series 2-0 following a strong start.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed the president’s interest, calling it a positive sign of engagement with the city’s excitement. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson also expressed excitement over Trump’s attendance.

Smith’s comments highlight the intense spotlight on this milestone for the franchise, which last reached the Finals in 1999.