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Kevin Garnett’s scathing take against Victor Wembanyama resurfaced after Spurs lost Game 2

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Kevin Garnett looking on
Dec 21, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) prior to the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett’s Victor Wembanyama prediction is starting to look really good through the first two games of the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics icon shared his thoughts on the series before Game 1 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks tipped off. On his “KG Certified” podcast, he argued with Paul Pierce about why he thought the Knicks would “smash” the Spurs in the series (note: the clip below contains profanity).

“Knicks finna smash ’em,” Garnett told Pierce in an argumentative tone. “Aight n—a, can the boy play in the pressure cooker? Huh? Can he come in Madison Square Garden and play?

“And ain’t no going to play no chess and going to Carbone, and think you going to be in the streets of New York. Nah n—a, you gonna be in that hotel room. Ain’t no going out, n—a. You don’t want to be out in this storm. You don’t want to be out in this Knicks storm, n—a. That’s crazy, f–k this n—a talkin’ bout? … Knicks gonna bone these n—-s. You ready?”

Pierce noted that Garnett had a training session with Wembanyama in the offseason, but KG reiterated that he’d never consider himself a Spurs mentor.

Garnett, like Wembanyama, entered the league as a raw, lanky big man with all-world defensive potential. But it took the former Minnesota Timberwolves great several failed postseason runs to figure out how to be completely effective in the playoffs, and perhaps he expected the same growing pains from Wemby.

The Knicks did not even need that hometown buzz just yet to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Spurs. Wembanyama, in front of his own home fans, committed a boneheaded turnover in the closing moments of Game 2, making Garnett look all the more clairvoyant.

Wembanyama has publicly enjoyed exploring New York whenever his team visits the city since he entered the league. But there probably won’t be a single New Yorker willing to play chess with him at Washington Square Park until the Finals are over.

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