Kevin Durant tried playing hide-and-seek with paparazzi

Kevin Durant turned a simple dinner outing into an impromptu game of hide-and-seek with the paparazzi, though his towering frame made victory unlikely.

After enjoying a meal at Nobu Malibu with a mystery woman, the 6-foot-11 Houston Rockets star attempted to vanish behind a modest bush, crouching in hopes of evading prying cameras.

Kevin Durant seen leaving Nobu Malibu with an unidentified woman



​Bro hid behind a bush to avoid the paparazzi taking pictures before they both got into the same car and drove off 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/syZLfzCJYg — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 5, 2026

The 37-year-old waited several minutes for his companion to emerge before the pair slipped into the same vehicle and drove off. Unfortunately for Durant, the shrub proved no match for his sky-scraping stature, turning the stealth mission into a viral spectacle that left social media fans in stitches.

One observer quipped that the bush simply wasn’t built for a seven-footer, while others joked about KD’s “leafy defeat” in the ultimate mismatch.

For a player who dominates the hardwood with unmatched length, this foliage folly served as a lighthearted reminder that some opponents, like persistent photographers, require more than clever positioning to shake.

The episode has sparked fresh relationship speculation, though the woman’s identity remains unknown.

In the end, Durant’s creative camouflage attempt delivered more laughs than cover, proving that even NBA legends can’t always stay out of the spotlight.