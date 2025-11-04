Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Zion Williamson’s latest injury

by
Zion Williamson in a purple jersey
Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson is hurt once again, and the reaction from the NBA world has been swift.

Williamson is out for at least a week with a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in about ten days. The injury comes six games into the season, and it is similar to physical issues the New Orleans Pelicans star has had in the past.

Naturally, the reaction from most was simply exhaustion, and a sense of deja vu with Williamson sidelined already.

Williamson played in just 30 games last season due largely to a lingering hamstring problem. This one does not sound severe, but we have seen issues that initially look minor turn into major problems for the Pelicans forward.

Williamson had been optimistic about this season, as he put some work in to get into better shape during the offseason. He is averaging 22.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, but the Pelicans have started 0-6, and that body transformation has not been enough to keep the former Duke star healthy.

