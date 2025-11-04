Everyone said the same thing about Zion Williamson’s latest injury

Zion Williamson is hurt once again, and the reaction from the NBA world has been swift.

Williamson is out for at least a week with a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in about ten days. The injury comes six games into the season, and it is similar to physical issues the New Orleans Pelicans star has had in the past.

Naturally, the reaction from most was simply exhaustion, and a sense of deja vu with Williamson sidelined already.

Whenever I get a shams bomb about Zion missing time for an injury, I have to check the date to make sure it’s not one of the other 15 times we’ve gotten this news over the last seven years. — Sir Shellmo the Knight (@shell_a_michael) November 4, 2025

Annual tweet — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 (@AbdulCarterMVP) November 4, 2025

I’ve been to 30 Pelicans games over the last 4 years. Going to the game tonight.



I’ve seen Zion play 3 times in person. — David Mizell (@Tankdawg15) November 4, 2025

Be easier to announce when he IS playing — Bron Bron Stan (@BeySaddiq) November 4, 2025

Williamson played in just 30 games last season due largely to a lingering hamstring problem. This one does not sound severe, but we have seen issues that initially look minor turn into major problems for the Pelicans forward.

Williamson had been optimistic about this season, as he put some work in to get into better shape during the offseason. He is averaging 22.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, but the Pelicans have started 0-6, and that body transformation has not been enough to keep the former Duke star healthy.