Josh Hart dumped his son off to Knicks teammate in hilarious scene

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is not going to win any Parent of the Year awards after Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Hart checked out of the game as his Knicks led the Magic 104-92 with 1:35 left at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. With his night seemingly over, Hart had one of his twin sons sit on his lap to watch the conclusion of the game.

The Magic did not go out quietly. Orlando mounted an 8-2 run to chop the lead in half with under 20 seconds to play. The scoring run pushed Knicks head coach Mike Brown to reinsert Hart, who was completely caught off guard by the move. Hart grabbed his son like a rag doll and plopped him onto Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s lap before running onto the court.

Josh Hart handed Mitchell Robinson his kid when he got subbed in 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/ZRK5srN3XH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

Robinson can now officially add “babysitter” to his LinkedIn profile if he so chooses.

Hart’s lone box score impact during the final 19.1 seconds was a loose-ball foul he committed that gave the Magic two bonus free throws. The Knicks held on for the 106-100 victory.

Hart finished with a pretty unique stat line: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 abandoned child on the bench.