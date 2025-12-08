Desmond Bane has another bizarre crash-out in middle of game

Desmond Bane once again let the intrusive thoughts win during Sunday’s game.

The Orlando Magic guard bizarrely lost his cool again in the middle of his team’s showdown against the New York Knicks. In the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., Knicks forward OG Anunoby went up for a layup attempt in transition.

Anunoby got the ball blocked by Orlando’s Anthony Black, and the play remained live. Bane then proceeded to pick up the loose ball and [checks notes] chuck it off Anunoby as if he was in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

Here is the unusual video.

Desmond Bane WYD pic.twitter.com/WTU2qswlYK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

Take a look at another angle of the bizarre moment.

This angle is killing me pic.twitter.com/37UDf6BfX1 — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) December 7, 2025

The ball did go back to Orlando since it (technically) last touched off Anunoby, who was partly upset and partly just confused at Bane and responded with a light shove. But Bane was ultimately hit with a technical foul on the play after the refs determined upon review that he had committed a “hostile act” with the White Goodman chuck.

That may have been a frustration play from Bane, whose team was trailing by double digits at the time (later falling 106-100) and saw their All-Star candidate Franz Wagner suffer a knee injury back in the very first quarter. But Bane is not doing his reputation any favors these days, especially since he was also ejected for a similar crash-out during a game last month.