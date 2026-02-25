Former NBA All-Star ends his birthday tradition with ‘final’ dunk at 70

Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson clearly still has some hops left.

The five-time NBA All-Star has maintained an annual tradition of throwing down a dunk to commemorate his birthday. Despite turning the ripe old age of 70, Johnson still had his sneakers on and a ball in hand. Johnson flashed a wide smile for the camera before getting up for a one-handed flush.

“Birthday dunk! 70 years old, this is the last one,” Johnson said.

Still dunking at 70 years old!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2CGYFac1Hd — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) February 23, 2026

Johnson turned 70 on Feb. 8, but only posted the clip of him dunking this week on his personal Instagram account. With this year’s dunk being labeled his “final” one, well-wishers spread the clip across social media.

Never mind that Johnson clearly had the ball deflated for a better grip, or that the rim may have been lowered a couple of inches. Anyone younger than 70 wishes they could jump like that when they hit Johnson’s age.

Johnson had a blue-and-gold baseball uniform to pay homage to his alma mater, Crenshaw High School in Crenshaw, Calif. He also promoted a book he wrote in honor of his school titled “Crenshaw Chronicles.”

Johnson played 11 seasons in the NBA, finding most of his success with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team retired his No. 8 jersey in 2019. He has since moved on to media work, serving as the Bucks’ primary color commentator.