Officials makes a decision on potential charges for Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley can officially put his 2025 arrest behind him.

A grand jury in Fort Bend County, Texas has declined to indict the ex-NBA guard Beverley in his assault case, TMZ Sports reported this week. The grand jury has no-billed Beverley, indicating that they did not believe there was sufficient evidence to proceed with charges for the 37-year-old.

In the wake of the grand jury decision, Beverley issued a statement of gratitude to his X page.

I am deeply grateful for all thoughts and prayers for the family. We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 24, 2026

Beverley was arrested in Richmond, Texas last November on a felony assault charge. According to a probable cause affidavit, Beverley allegedly punched and choked his teenage sister after supposedly becoming angry that she had left the house in the middle of the night to meet up with her boyfriend.

Beverley’s camp strongly denied the allegations, saying that he was “not violent that night.” Additionally, Beverley himself went on social media after his arrest to urge the public not to “believe everything you see on the Internet.”

The three-time All-Defensive selection Beverley played in the NBA for 12 total seasons from 2013-24 but now plays professionally in Greece for PAOK Thessaloniki. After his arrest, Beverley was suspended by Barstool Sports (for whom he used to host “The Pat Bev Podcast”) but could be set for a return now that he has been cleared legally.