Trail Blazers lose 21.4 PPG scorer for at least a month

As of Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers were the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, which means they would be in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Blazers’ playoff hopes took a major hit with an injury to Shaedon Sharpe. The Blazers announced that Sharpe is out for 4-to-6 weeks.

Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe continues to receive treatment associated with a left calf strain. Follow-up imaging has revealed a stress reaction of the left fibula.



Sharpe will be re-evaluated in approximately four-to-six weeks to allow for adequate healing before… pic.twitter.com/XAwNWlDMAK — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 24, 2026

Sharpe last played on Feb. 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the season, the former Kentucky Wildcats star is averaging 21.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Sharpe is having the best season of his young career, and he is second on the team in points per game behind only Deni Avdija (24.4 PPG).

Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter has been relying more on Vit Krejci and Scoot Henderson with Sharpe’s recent absence.

The Blazers have won five of their last seven games to move just two games below .500, but playing the next month or more without Sharpe is not the news the team was hoping for.

As of Tuesday, the Blazers are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference standings and just two games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed, so a lot can happen over the next month.