Trae Young had a message for Hawks fans in Atlanta return

In January, the Atlanta Hawks finally ended the ongoing Trae Young trade rumors by sending him to the Washington Wizards.

Young has yet to make his Wizards debut, although it is getting close. On Tuesday, Young returned to State Farm Arena, the home of the Hawks, as the Wizards came to town.

Not only was Young seen taking warmup shots before the game, but he also spoke about the city of Atlanta and the fanbase as he gets used to being in the other locker room.

Trae says it’s been crazy & different being back in ATL, now in Wizards gear. He says he’s thought a lot about his legacy here, and he hopes that is rooted in his community impact. But he also shouts out the fans, saying he couldn’t have put the Hawks on the map without them. pic.twitter.com/s6ceM1fOsw — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) February 24, 2026

Young said he wanted the Hawks fans to know how much he loves and appreciates them after everything they went through during his tenure in Atlanta, leading up to the trade.

Young was not ready to play on Tuesday, although his taking the floor for warmups is a promising sign.

Trae Young back on the Hawks floor, but in different warmup gear pic.twitter.com/iVa6Qrn49a — Malik Brown (@_MalikATL) February 24, 2026

The Wizards and Hawks will face off again on Thursday at State Farm Arena. When asked about his status for that game, Young said, “You never know,” but he is listening to the team’s medical staff.

The Wizards also acquired Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, but the big man has yet to play as well.