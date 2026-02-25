Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young had a message for Hawks fans in Atlanta return

Trae Young in warmups
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up prior to game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In January, the Atlanta Hawks finally ended the ongoing Trae Young trade rumors by sending him to the Washington Wizards.

Young has yet to make his Wizards debut, although it is getting close. On Tuesday, Young returned to State Farm Arena, the home of the Hawks, as the Wizards came to town.

Not only was Young seen taking warmup shots before the game, but he also spoke about the city of Atlanta and the fanbase as he gets used to being in the other locker room.

Young said he wanted the Hawks fans to know how much he loves and appreciates them after everything they went through during his tenure in Atlanta, leading up to the trade.

Young was not ready to play on Tuesday, although his taking the floor for warmups is a promising sign.

The Wizards and Hawks will face off again on Thursday at State Farm Arena. When asked about his status for that game, Young said, “You never know,” but he is listening to the team’s medical staff.

The Wizards also acquired Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, but the big man has yet to play as well.

