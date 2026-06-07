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French call of Victor Wembanyama’s Game 2 turnover was pure agony

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Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sulking after committing a game-losing turnover in Game 2 against the Knicks

The pain San Antonio Spurs fans felt watching Victor Wembanyama’s Game 2 turnover was not lost in translation on the NBA Finals’ French broadcast.

Wemby had a shot at glory with the game on the line Friday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Frenchman got the stop on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and secured the defensive rebound in the final seconds of a tie game, but ended up committing one of the most costly turnovers in NBA history.

The French announcers experienced a wild roller coaster of emotions while calling the sequence, as excitement and anticipation shifted to astonishment and despair in an instant.

Wembanyama, who had a superb second half in Game 2, let Spurs fans and his French countrymen down in the contest’s final minute. He missed the go-ahead jumper with about 30 seconds left as San Antonio tried to score on a two-for-one opportunity.

Wemby also missed his shot at redemption, as his potential game-winner clanked off the back of the rim just before the final buzzer. The Spurs wunderkind said all the right things after the loss, but he’ll have to walk the talk on Monday in Game 3.

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