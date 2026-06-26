Basketball Hall of Famer may be out at NBC after 1 season

NBC may be shaking up their NBA coverage team after just one season.

Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady spoke Thursday with Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports. During the interview, McGrady, who worked as a studio analyst for NBC last season, revealed that he was only on a one-year deal with the network and is unsure if he will be back.

“I give ourselves a B+,” McGrady said of his group’s overall performance for NBC. “And we have a lot of room to improve. I only did a one-year deal, so we’ll see how that goes moving forward. But I would love to be back with the camp.”

Now 47 years old, McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star and a two-time scoring champion who played from 1997-2013. After his retirement, McGrady was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

McGrady now has over a decade of media experience and first began as a studio analyst for ESPN in 2016. He then joined NBC in 2025 and worked with Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and his cousin Vince Carter as the network’s pre- and post-game team.

Viewers had mixed feelings this past season about McGrady, who did well enough in his role but also delivered some zany takes on the air. Now it appears McGrady could be looking for a new media employer (though he did also recently land a notable job in college basketball).