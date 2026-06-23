Everyone made the same joke about the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

One player became the butt of every joke on Monday with the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo was headed to South Beach.

The Miami Heat finally ended the longstanding Giannis trade saga with a blockbuster deal that sent Tyler Herro , Ke’lel Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks, and a pick swap to the Bucks. Aside from acquiring the two-time MVP, the Heat also received Bobby Portis in the trade.

One name that was surprisingly omitted from the trade was Giannis’ brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo . The Antetokounmpo brothers had been teammates in Milwaukee since 2019, and many expected him to be included in whatever deal the Bucks struck for Giannis.

Several fans had some fun at Thanasis’ expense after Giannis supposedly left him behind in Wisconsin.

Thanasis sneaking on Giannis’ flight to Miami pic.twitter.com/PMnjUQuckd — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 23, 2026

Thanasis seeing his name isn't listed in the Giannis trade package pic.twitter.com/YyxXFF4grH — Underdog (@Underdog) June 23, 2026

Pat Riley and the Heat front office when Giannis asks them to save 2 roster spots for thanasis and his younger brother pic.twitter.com/cTMLmZ60rS — John (@iam_johnw) June 23, 2026

Thanasis Antetokounmpo after not being included in the trade: pic.twitter.com/619YR4hz0H — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) June 23, 2026

It’s long been an open secret that the Bucks had been keeping Thanasis on the roster to appease Giannis. The 33-year-old Antetokounmpo brother has hardly produced on the court in his six active seasons with the Bucks. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds through 230 games for Milwaukee.

With numbers like that, it’s hard to imagine the Bucks wanting to keep Thanasis around without Giannis. The same goes for 24-year-old Alex Antetokounmpo , whom the Bucks had on a two-way deal last season.

In all fairness to Thanasis, he’s currently a free agent and could not have been a part of the Giannis deal unless it was a sign-and-trade. He can simply sign with the Heat outright. It’ll be interesting to see, however, whether Pat Riley gives him a call this offseason.

With Miami parting with several rotation players in the exchange, there may be room for Thanasis yet.