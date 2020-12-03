Giannis Antetokounmpo has interesting comment about teaming with superstars

Would Giannis Antetokounmpo want to form part of a “superteam?” It certainly doesn’t sound like the answer is no.

The Milwaukee Bucks star spoke to Greece’s COSMOTE TV and disputed the characterization that he wants to be the undisputed star of his team and lead the Bucks to a title by himself.

“If LeBron and Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis came to Milwaukee, I would have been good with that,” Antetokounmpo said, via Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net. “I am not interested if I am the top, second or third name, ok? Because I want to win… For sure when I was 18 or 19 years old, maybe I didn’t understand what you need to do to win. But right now, I am 25 and I want to win because when I retire, that’s what people will remember. And if I got LeBron, KD, Davis, if all those came, I wouldn’t mind at all. I don’t care if I am the top (player) on the team.”

So that’s settled. The bigger question is where something like this might happen. Antetokounmpo is careful here, and he phrases everything in a way that suggests he’d want these other superstars to leave their current teams and come play with him in Milwaukee. There are some hints to back up his apparent loyalty.

It’s also worth noting that a couple of those players Giannis cited have taken actions to make teaming up appear less likely.