Giannis Antetokounmpo making 1 big improvement to his game this summer?

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to be a step closer to folding the entire NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral this week for a video that showed him splashing corner trey after corner trey during warmups. All in all, Antetokounmpo hit seven of them in a row in just the one clip.

Giannis from the left corner: 7/7 threes https://t.co/YpU7etzrHy — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) August 6, 2022

The two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo is playing for Greece at this year’s EuroBasket, which officially begins next month. Antetokounmpo’s brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, are on the Greek team as well.

During a friendly earlier this week, Antetokounmpo ran roughshod on Spain despite only seeing 20 minutes of action.

Giannis dropped 31 PTS | 10 REB in 20 MINUTES vs. Spain 🤯 (via @FIBA)pic.twitter.com/8mAQWrqp6E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2022

When it comes to his three-point shooting, that has historically been a weak area for Antetokounmpo. He is a shoddy 28.8 percent career shooter from distance and hits most of his threes from above the arc (connecting on 31.7 percent of those attempts, per StatMuse). On corner triples specifically, Antetokounmpo has converted just 27.0 percent of those tries over his career, making that video is plenty encouraging.

Of course, just about every NBA player is a god-tier shooter in an empty gym. But Antetokounmpo was swishing all those attempts, and his form looked pretty fluid too. An occasionally corner-stationed Antetokounmpo could add further creativity to Milwaukee’s offense next season when somebody like Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday is handling the ball.

We also know that Antetokounmpo remains an incredibly hard worker. Plus he is still only 27, making it tough to bet against Antetokounmpo developing a more automatic three-point shot at some point in his NBA career.