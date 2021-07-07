Are we sure Giannis Antetokounmpo has a knee injury?

Are we really sure that Giannis Antetokounmpo has a knee injury? Because it sure was hard to tell based on some of the plays he made in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful for Game 1 due to his knee, and then he was termed a game-time decision. He was ultimately cleared to play in the game. Antetokounmpo was impressively able to play just a week after hyperextending his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Hawks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 5 and 6 of that series but ended up playing in Game 1, and he looked pretty good.

Take a look at this incredible chasedown block he had before halftime:

What a play!

To be clear, my headline and intro sentence are sarcastic. I am not in the least bit questioning the severity of the injury; I’m trying to heighten the sense of how athletic Giannis looks, which is an incredible tribute to his medical recovery and the Milwaukee Bucks’ medical team.