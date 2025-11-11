Giannis Antetokounmpo bullies Cooper Flagg on monster dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday gave Cooper Flagg another “Welcome to the NBA” moment.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar had a slow first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Antetokounmpo did not take a shot and missed both of his two free throw attempts in the opening period.

With pent-up frustration inside of him, Giannis came out angry to start the second quarter. He bulldozed his way to the rim in the opening minute and dunked over the outstretched arms of both Flagg and Mavs center Daniel Gafford.

GIANNIS BULLIED GAFFORD AND COOPER FLAGG 💪 pic.twitter.com/0oyLJd8FOY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2025

Flagg, who stands at 6’9″, has bullied smaller players throughout his young basketball career. But he’s become the hunted rather than the hunter across his first month of NBA action. The No. 1 overall pick got the meme treatment after his NBA debut, when he looked like a child playing against Victor Wembanyama.

The 18-year-old has been vocal about his struggles in transitioning from college to the pros after his lone season at Duke. Flagg admitted that the Mavericks’ poor start has begun to take a toll on him.

Getting dunked on by Giannis probably won’t help boost Cooper’s confidence. Nor will it help Nico Harrison’s chances of keeping his job, as Dallas continues to stumble early in the season.