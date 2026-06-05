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Giannis Antetokounmpo has concern about 1 potential trade destination

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Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court
Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be set for a trade, but he still has some lingering questions about at least one of his potential destinations.

Antetokounmpo is concerned about what the Miami Heat roster might look like after a hypothetical trade to bring him there, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Antetokounmpo wants to be certain the Heat will have the pieces to contend for a championship even after giving up the necessary pieces to acquire him from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Any Antetokounmpo trade would presumably be heavy on draft picks, but the Heat would almost certainly have to include someone like Tyler Herro in the deal. Bam Adebayo is nearly certain to remain with Miami, but outside of that, Antetokounmpo wants to know who his potential teammates might be.

It is fair to ask if a roster anchored by Antetkounmpo and Adebayo would be enough to contend for a title. Norman Powell is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but the Heat could still bring him back as well.

The Heat have been one of the teams most frequently linked to an Antetokounmpo trade. Whether they would be the best landing spot for him is another question entirely.

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