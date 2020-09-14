Isaiah Thomas takes shot at Clippers for waiving him

Isaiah Thomas is one player who is revelling in the LA Clippers’ misfortunes.

The former All-Star guard went straight to Twitter on Sunday after the Clippers blew another big second-half lead to lose to the Denver Nuggets.

“I know for damn sure I could’ve helped the Clippers!!!” Thomas tweeted. “We just gon (sic) keep working tho.”

Thomas, 31, played for the Washington Wizards this season and was traded to the Clippers in February as part of the three-team Marcus Morris deal. He was then waived by the Clippers just a couple of days later.

The Clippers are losing their footing and now need to win Tuesday’s Game 7 in order to avoid a calamitous second-round exit. But it is hard to envision that Thomas could have fixed what is ailing them. The Clippers have enough scorers and have been undone by their inability to contain Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. Thomas is an undersized ball-dominant defensive minus, so he might not have even seen the court for them this series.

In any event, the Clippers know that they need to change their mindset for that final game against Denver. Otherwise, slander like this from Thomas will be even more universal and long-lasting.