Ja Morant shares his complaint about NBA Draft

Ja Morant has one complaint about the NBA Draft.

Morant was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game as a rookie, winning Rookie of the Year.

Morant knows how special draft day is for players who get to realize their dream. But like many others, the Twitter spoilers bother him.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard complained on Twitter about the way draft choices leak on Twitter minutes before they’re announced on TV, ruining the suspense.

can we actually watch the draft tonight and wait to see who's going where on tv . before we get a twitter announcement . "sources say" https://t.co/FrTiMEESUr — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 29, 2021

The NBA knows this is an issue, as the Twitter leaks detract from the TV drama. They tried to address it a few years ago. The problem is even if a few reporters agree not to tip picks, others out there are hungry to gain attention and then leak picks, which unfortunately ruins the suspense.

We’re with you on this one, Ja.