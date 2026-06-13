Old Jalen Brunson social media post is an amazing coincidence

In addition to his basketball skills, Jalen Brunson may be a clairvoyant.

One of Brunson’s 11-year-old social media posts went viral on Saturday ahead of the potentially decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals. At 11:02 p.m. on June 13, 2015, an 18-year-old Brunson tweeted “One win away” without any context.

One win away — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 14, 2015

11 years later, to the exact day, Brunson has the Knicks one win away from their first NBA title since 1973. The coincidences don’t even stop there, as the Knicks also have a banner hanging at Madison Square Garden that reads 613, representing the number of games legendary coach Rex Holzman won with the franchise. Holzman was the coach of that 1973 Knicks team.

It is not even clear what Brunson was referring to 11 years ago. To Knicks fans, it did not matter. This served as proof to them that fate and destiny are on their side Saturday.

Ironically, Brunson’s messaging these days is a little bit different. That is the right mindset to have, however, ahead of an elimination game.