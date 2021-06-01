Joel Embiid goes to locker room after suffering hard fall

The Philadelphia 76ers dealt with a big injury scare Monday night when center Joel Embiid went to the locker room late in the first quarter.

Embiid fell hard on his back after driving to the basket in the first quarter and seemed to be feeling it after the fall. He remained in the game at the time, but then was seen heading to the locker room late in the first quarter.

Joel Embiid came down hard on his back and he was holding his back going to the bench pic.twitter.com/mLUinu4pQI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 31, 2021

There didn’t seem to be an enormous amount of concern about Embiid’s status, but anything is scary for Philadelphia at this point. They’re up 3-0 against the Washington Wizards, and they would hate to lose a key player finishing off a series they were likely to win no matter what.

This isn’t the first injury scare Embiid has suffered this season. For the Sixers’ sake, hopefully it’s nothing serious and purely precautionary.