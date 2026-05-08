Charles Barkley shares his feelings about Draymond Green’s insult

Charles Barkley offered his response to his tense interaction with Draymond Green on Wednesday.

Green rubbed some people the wrong way Wednesday when he said his late-career goal was to avoid looking like Barkley in a Houston Rockets uniform . The line did not seem to land well, and Green drew criticism on social media for what many saw as a needlessly personal insult.

Barkley was not sweating it, though. In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, he even fired back at Green in the best way.

“He took a shot at me, but I don’t get offended. I’ve said things about other guys. They’ve took personal shots at me,” Barkley said. “The Warriors have been in the play-in four straight years. They’ve been irrelevant. I know he doesn’t want to say it. If Golden State was relevant, he wouldn’t be in the studio with me.”

"If Golden State was relevant, he wouldn't be in the studio with me!" 😅



– Charles Barkley on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/ajyOjQQwEX — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 8, 2026

Green has been an integral part of Golden State’s success, but Barkley is correct that their dynasty is almost certainly over. It is not even clear whether Green will be back with Golden State next season, so his comment to Barkley might age quite poorly.

As for Barkley, his skin is thick enough that he can take what he dishes out. It probably helps that he has a lot of facts on his side here, too.