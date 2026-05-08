Nuggets owner sends clear message to the team

Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke sent a very clear message to his team when addressing the state of the franchise on Friday.

Kroenke said “everything is going to be on the table” for the Nuggets following their loss in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. While he did not rule out bringing back a similar roster, he suggested that anyone outside of Nikola Jokic might be traded.

“Everything is going to be on the table outside of trading Nikola,” Kroenke told reporters.

“I think that everything is gonna be on the table outside of trading Nikola [Jokic]."



Josh Kroenke on this coming offseason for the Nuggets 👀 pic.twitter.com/Iw3idHNKe5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2026

This is largely in line with what had been expected around the league. The Nuggets want to maximize Jokic’s peak years, and an early playoff exit at this point is unacceptable.

The question turns, then, to what the Nuggets might be able to move. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun might be prohibitively expensive, which would mean that the team’s other star might be the piece that brings back the most value. That would be a jarring move, but clearly, the organization is ready to make major changes after a disappointing season.