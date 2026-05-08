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Brown Bag it, Baby

Nuggets owner sends clear message to the team

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The logo of the Denver Nuggets on the court
Feb 5, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; A view of the Denver Nuggets logo on the court prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke sent a very clear message to his team when addressing the state of the franchise on Friday.

Kroenke said “everything is going to be on the table” for the Nuggets following their loss in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. While he did not rule out bringing back a similar roster, he suggested that anyone outside of Nikola Jokic might be traded.

“Everything is going to be on the table outside of trading Nikola,” Kroenke told reporters.

This is largely in line with what had been expected around the league. The Nuggets want to maximize Jokic’s peak years, and an early playoff exit at this point is unacceptable.

The question turns, then, to what the Nuggets might be able to move. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun might be prohibitively expensive, which would mean that the team’s other star might be the piece that brings back the most value. That would be a jarring move, but clearly, the organization is ready to make major changes after a disappointing season.

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