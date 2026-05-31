Victor Wembanyama had powerful message ahead of NBA Finals against Knicks

Victor Wembanyama sounded like the human embodiment of the “ball is life” mantra with his San Antonio Spurs sitting just four wins away from an NBA championship.

Wemby was a puddle of emotions on Saturday as the Spurs escaped Paycom Center with a Game 7 road win to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama, who was named Western Conference Finals MVP, had tears streaming down his face as he embraced his Spurs teammates and coaching staff.

After the game, a more tranquil Wembanyama shared how deeply winning an NBA championship matters to him.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien, it’s a childhood dream,” Wembanyama said during his postgame press conference. “And having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning, at realizing a dream — it’s a lifetime chance.”

“We never know when it’s going to happen again. It’s hard to put into words. It’s almost like the meaning of my life.”

Most fans can imagine this being the first of many Wemby appearances in the NBA Finals over the next decade. The young and talented Spurs have a core that will only get better with every passing year.

However, Wembanyama knows how easily projections can go awry. He was the runaway favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year last season before a bout with deep vein thrombosis ended his 2024-25 season early.

The 22-year-old phenom isn’t taking his present opportunity for granted. Standing between him and his childhood dream are the New York Knicks , who have the look and feel of a team of destiny after they blazed through the East.