1 player has already secured a championship ring ahead of Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan can already carve out a spot in his trophy cabinet for a 2026 NBA championship ring.

Sochan will almost certainly receive said hardware this June regardless of who comes out on top in the NBA Finals between his Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs , who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday to emerge out West.

The Spurs released Sochan in February after failing to find a taker for him before the trade deadline. The Knicks signed Sochan after he cleared waivers days later. With his current and former teams duking it out on the NBA’s biggest stage, Sochan is virtually already a winner.

JEREMY SOCHAN GETS A GUARANTEED RING THIS YEAR.



JEREMY SOCHAN IS A NBA CHAMPION.



THANK YOU SPURS. THANK YOU KNICKS. pic.twitter.com/mRLsPVICXa — Jeremy Sochan Muse 🇵🇱 (@JSochanMuse) May 31, 2026

Sochan obviously gets a ring if the Knicks win it all in the coming weeks. If the Spurs win, there’s a good chance the team also sends Sochan a ring for the part he played in the team’s 2025-26 campaign.

The Spurs drafted Sochan ninth overall in the 2022 draft, and he started in 149 games for San Antonio across his first three seasons. He averaged double-digit points in all three of those campaigns and even developed a close personal relationship with Wembanyama himself. Spurs fans may recall Wembanyama dying his hair blonde before the start of his rookie season as an homage to Sochan.

Sochan became the odd man out of the Spurs’ rotation this season, playing in just 28 games as a reserve before being released.

Every NBA champion maintains full discretion on who receives a championship ring after winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But it’s long been an unwritten rule that teams send rings to players who were traded or left the team midseason.

It’s hard to imagine Wembanyama or the well-respected Spurs front office being against rewarding Sochan for his contributions to the team, even if he no longer wears the silver and black.